SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire on South 16th Street in Springfield late Sunday night destroyed the property and everything inside.
The house belongs to Terriaunna Brown's grandfather, Billie Ray. Brown said she found out about the fire when her mother told her over a phone call.
"When I called her she just happened to tell me, 'my dad's house is on fire' and I'm like I got up and I just immediately came over here, called my siblings. They were all just like sad about it, upset," Brown said.
Brown's grandfather has owned the house for over 10 years. During that time, she has not only lived there with him but also seen him pour his heart and soul into the home.
"He redid the floors, he redid his bathroom, like we pretty much put everything into here. Anybody who knew him, back when we were kids, the whole neighborhood would be over here and they would see the wall like pictures of us from babies," she said.
She said he was sleeping at the time, but luckily woke up when he smelled smoke and was able to get everyone out.
"He left with the clothes on his back. There were two kids in the house at the time, so that's pretty much all he cared about was getting them out. So he didn't really care about much else," she said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild the property.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild the property.
