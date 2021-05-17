DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School district is notifying those in attendance of the Eisenhower High School Graduation on Saturday that a family who attended has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district did not disclose how many people in the family tested positive.
In a statement, the district said they are working with the Macon County Health Department to prevent further spread within the school and community and contact tracing protocols have started. The school says the health department is contacting anyone who was within six feet of those who tested positive for 15 minutes or longer.
"If anyone has any concerns regarding the health of your family that attended graduation, per IDPH guidelines, you are welcome to get tested. Please continue to communicate any positive cases to us, so we can contact trace if needed," said Maria Robertson, DPS Director of Community Engagement.
On Saturday, 200 Eisenhower High School seniors graduated but the district says not all of those graduating attended. Each student graduating was allowed three guest tickets to attend the ceremony in person, due to capacity limitations. The district also had a live stream of the ceremony so family and friends could watch from home.
Below is the letter sent home to students and families:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.