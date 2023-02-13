DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Today would have been Kemareon Rice's 18th birthday. His mother, Stephanie Hines, decorated with balloons and a cake. She would not miss her son's big day, even if he is no longer here.
"He lights up the room. You know what I mean? He's everything. It's tragic right now, it's very hard," said Hines.
On March 5th, 2022, Hines received a phone call she would never forget. Seventeen-year-old Kemareon Rice was shot and killed last March. Hines describes the night as horrible.
"Go out there and see he was laying on the ground for a long, long time. It's something that no parent should have to ever endure. The pain of seeing your child just lay there, it's hard," said Hines.
Two suspects, 22-year-old Travell Washington and 23-year-old Freiashya Ayers have been wanted for first degree murder since last April. However, neither suspects have been arrested. Rice's family is begging for answers and justice.
"It's been 10 months since his murder suspects are still at large. So, I'm just asking for the people's help," said Hines.
"To help us catch them. To help us find them. To help us get justice for Kemareon," said Cristy Redmon, Aunt of Kemareon.
Rice's family described him as family focused.
"He always would get on my nerves like so bad. But that was the part I missed most about him," shared Redmon.
Along with justice, they want to bring more awareness to gun violence and the lives lost.
"It's just sad that we're losing our children to gun violence. People are not taking awareness seriously. You know people are dying every day, every week," said Hines.
If you see the two suspects or have any information, contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
