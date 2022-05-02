DIETERICH, Ill. (WAND) - The Wright family of Dieterich has purchased naming rights for a new community center that will be built in the village.
The family owns Wright's Furniture and Flooring, which has been a staple in Dieterich for over a century. They decided to get involved in the community center project after spending over 130 years running and building their business.
As a result of the $300,000 purchase, the community project will be called the Wright Family Center when it is complete.
“The Wright Family has always been extremely proud and involved in the development of the Dieterich community,” said President of Wright’s Furniture John Wright. “We decided we would buy the naming rights to assist the ongoing growth of the community.”
The facility will be located next to Dieterich Unit 30 K-12 School and will have an expected completion date in the fall of 2023. It will be a place for people to exercise, join group activities and utilize child care. There will be a student daycare for up to 50 children, a 24-hour multipurpose fitness center, three community rooms, a fitness center and an indoor walking track.
Efforts to fund and build the center began in the fall of 2019. They have involved a dedicated volunteer group, along with the Village of Dieterich and other agencies and businesses.
The state of Illinois provided a $2 million grant for the community center, setting up a $1 million fundraising goal. Leaders have raised $500,000 from businesses, organizations and people in the community.
To make a donation, click here.
Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2022.
