SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - After a 16-year-old teen died in a pond in Sherman, the family is telling WAND News the passenger who survived is her alleged abuser.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, Kaylee Mehochko drowned in the pond at Rail Lake Golf Course. In the passenger seat was Gage Patterson, a man who she once had a romantic relationship with.
Mehochko's uncle, Jim May, said their relationship was anything but loving.
"He beat her up twice," May said. "Put her in the hospital twice."
May said Mehochko, along with her mother and younger sister, were granted an order of protection from Patterson after he abused Kaylee.
"She was bleeding inside of her eye," May said. "I mean swollen, scratched and stabbed."
According to May, Patterson's abusive history doesn't start with his niece. May claimed Patterson even abused his own grandmother. Court records obtained by WAND show there are other restraining orders in Adams County, in which the plaintiff's last name is Patterson.
"He had an order of protection placed on him (by) his own grandmother," May said. "His own grandmother placed it on him. He beat her up a year ago, in 2018."
After the abuse, May said the family believed Patterson was in jail, until they learned he was in the car with Kaylee when she died.
"The judge, when he granted the order of protection against Gage, he stood right in front of my sister and said, if he was released she would be notified. Nobody notified anyone," May said. "He has abused minors and (the) elderly, and the state's attorney let this guy loose on $500 bail."
May said he learned Patterson was sent to a rehab center in Springfield that was not a closed facility. He said he believes his niece may have met up with Patterson because she was afraid for her life.
"I have text messages her friends have given me that say, he wont leave me alone, if I leave him, he's going to kill me," May said.
According to May, he not only put the blame on Patterson for his niece's death, but on the system as well.
"The system failed miserably," May said. "This guy is a violent, Class X felon. There has to be reform on the way we are handling violence criminals."