EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham High School football player who was seriously injured in a crash is now out of the hospital.
Tristin Duncan's father, Matt Duncan, posted the update to Facebook. Tristan's condition had been improving since the Oct. 20 crash, as his mother said he was moved out of the ICU on Friday and had started to be able to better answer questions.
In the crash, Duncan lost control of his car in Effingham County, went down a hill and crashed. He suffered bleeding in the brain, according to his mother, Amanda Sloan.
His classmates at Effingham High School held a prayer rally for him on Oct. 21. In addition, a GoFundMe had been set up to help support his family.
