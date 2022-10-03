DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon.
According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire.
Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the east side windows.
Firefighters began to make an aggressive fire attack through the front door and into the dining room where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions.
The first arriving Truck Company set ground ladders to the roof for access if needed and assisted with positive pressure ventilation after the fire was under control.
Fire crews report a puppy was located inside the residence and despite rescue efforts succumbed to his injuries.
The cause of the fire was undetermined.
Two adults and five children were displaced as a result of the fire.
