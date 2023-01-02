URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A family and pets escaped a house fire in Urbana New Year's Eve.
The Urbana Fire Department was called to a working fire in the 1900 block of Willow Rd. around 5 p.m. Dec. 31.
Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially sent out.
On the way, a neighbor called saying people were possibly still inside the basement.
Crews found a two-story residential home with fire coming out of two second story windows.
A second alarm was called and more units from Champaign Fire were called out.
The fire was brought under control less than 20 minutes after first arrival.
Crews learned the occupants and two dogs were able to get out of the house before they arrived.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
