DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire broke out in Decatur Sunday night, displacing two people and killing two dogs.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to the 5100 block of Melwood Court around 5 p.m. for heavy smoke and fire coming from the bedroom window of a home.
The homeowners were not there when the fire broke out. Two dogs were discovered inside. Firefighters used pet masks to deliver oxygen, but the pets did not survive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
The homeowners are staying with family members.
