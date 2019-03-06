(WAND) - Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open.
Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015. Family Dollar has struggled, and Dollar Tree is under heavy pressure from an activist investor to sell or revitalize.
Dollar Tree now plans to close stores, re-brand some locations as Dollar Tree, and renovate others with $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections.
"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.
A list of impacted locations has not been made public yet.
There are two Family Dollar locations in Decatur.