(WAND) - Changes are coming for a few popular bargain stores.
The first, is Family Dollar. The chain will soon add adult beverage products to its store shelves.
Renovations are underway at 1,000 Family Dollar stores that will stay open amid dozens of closures. Family Dollar is also expanding its selection of party goods and adding select Dollar Tree-branded merchandise.
Also, it's looking like the "everything is a dollar" mentality at Dollar Tree will soon be a thing of the past.
The chain is planning to raise prices on select new items at more than 100 stores as it tests lifting restrictions on the dollar price point. However, the company says it will continue to offer dollar items at all locations.