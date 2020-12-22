DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for an armed robber after the Family Dollar store in Danville was held up.
It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of E. Main St.
Employees told police a man came in armed with a handgun and demanded money from the registers.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot, running west bound.
The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.