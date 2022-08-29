DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Decatur Sunday night, and firefighters rescued their pet.
Crews were called to the 4500 block of Shadow Dr. just before 11 p.m.
Smoke and fire was showing on the lower level of the bi-level home.
Two adults and two children got out on their own, but they told firefighters their family dog was still inside.
Crews found the dog unharmed and returned it to the family.
They learned discarded fireplace ashes from a fire in the fireplace earlier in the day that had been put in an improper container started the fire.
The family was relocated with other family members.
