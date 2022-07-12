CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called to a fire in a duplex Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Dr. at 7:28 a.m.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire in the two-family home.
Smoke and fire was coming from a second-floor bedroom. The fire was contained primarily to that room.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Two adults and three children were in the unit at the time the fire started, but everyone got out safely.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.