CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a house fire in Charleston early Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. around 5:45 a.m.
Smoke and flames were coming from the attached garage.
The fire was brought under control within minutes.
The homeowners were there when the fire started, but were able to get out safely.
It was determined the fire started in the garage. Actual flame damage was limited to the garage, but there was some smoke and water damage in the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept., Coles-Moultrie 911, Ameren CIPS, and the American Red Cross.