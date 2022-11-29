DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a house fire in Danville early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Illinois St. just after 3 a.m. Fire was showing at the back of the building and extending through the roof.
Five occupants got out of the home safely, but firefighters did have to rescue two dogs and one cat.
Crews had the fire under control in about 20 to 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a space heater, Danville firefighters said. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
