DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a house fire in Decatur Wednesday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to the 4000 block of Irving Dr. for a fire around 6:30 a.m.
A smoke detector went off, alerting the homeowners to the fire, and they were able to get out safely.
WAND News had a crew on scene as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
The attic of the house appeared to be destroyed by fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
We are working to gather more information and will update this story.
