SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning.
Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m.
Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
The homeowner said everyone inside had gotten out, but there was a puppy in a cage in the basement.
Firefighters reported there was fire in the basement, but they were able to use a side door to get inside the basement.
The puppy was rescued and given O2. It was acting normal after a few minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One of the people inside the house said they heard the smoke alarm going off and were able to get everyone out.
