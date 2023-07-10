CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a house fire in Urbana just after midnight.
The Urbana Fire Department was called to a home in the 1900 block of Trails Dr. at 12:33 a.m.
Everyone had escaped the home by the time crews arrived.
It took firefighters about ten minutes to extinguish the fire.
Local Emergency Services and Support Team helped the family, because they have been displaced due to the fire. They are helping them find other accommodations and necessary resources.
The initial investigation listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.
Damage estimates are listed at about $75,000.
