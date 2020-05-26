DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 3200 block of E. Fulton Ave. Tuesday morning.
The house was already heavily involved in fire when crews arrived.
Two adults and a child got out on their own. However, two cats inside the home died.
Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
The home did have working smoke detectors.
