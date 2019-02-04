MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four, the Clausen's, are fighting for a change in Indiana law after finding out their son has Krabbe disease.
The Clausen family says their son, Bryce, was normal, he was laughing, babbling and doing all the things a normal baby would do. However, one day they noticed he stopped smiling and after months of visits to the doctor. They finally scheduled him for an MRI and that is when they caught the deadly disease.
"He wasn't rolling over, his smile was just fading," said Joel Clausen.
They soon learned that Bryce would only be on this earth temporary.
"We don't know how much time we have with him."
While he's still here, the family is on a mission to accomplish some things on their Greatest Hits List, it's a list dedicated for Bryce to do while he's still on this earth.
His Father, Joel says he originally grew up in Central Illinois and wanted to take his son to an Illini game and for a ride on an airplane--so they did just that.
The list originally had 40 things they wanted to accomplish, however, given the circumstances they have had to cut it down a bit, but they are making the best of the things they can do.
"Eating a popsicle, playing in the snow."
Joel says he just wants his son to have a meaningful life. One way to fulfill that is by having newborns tested for Krabbe disease in Indianapolis.
For more on Bryce's battle visit their Facebook page.