SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hamburger, sauce, noodles and lots of chees - all of these items make up a tasty dish, but the most important ingredient in Beth Ballinger's lasagna is love.
"I get to be the lasagna lady. It's just kind of caught on," Ballinger said. "I've struggled with food insecurity, not knowing how I was going to feed my kids, so it's just a way for me to give back and help."
Ballinger said she is trying to serve a need in her community.
"You can see it every day on Facebook, people not knowing how they are going to feed their family, because they had to pay a power bill," Ballinger said.
She took inspiration from a family tradition, and now she's helped feed hundreds of people in Springfield.
"Christmas Eve my grandma always did lasagna, because it was the furthest fetched thing from what she was going to do on Christmas," Ballinger said. "We fed 67 on Thanksgiving, 330 on Christmas Eve. I'd say we've probably done a little more than 800 all together."
Now Ballinger and her Sous-Chef's, otherwise known as her children, are preparing for their biggest give away yet: Easter.
"The Anchor Boat Club is giving me this awesome kitchen. Most of my stuff is donated from hamburger to over-ready lasagna noodles," Ballinger said. "One of the big problems we have here (is) people don't have transportation."
That's why Ballinger is asking people to help get these hot meals into the hands of community members.
"I need people that will come pick up and deliver meals or if you have extra Easter eggs, I'd like to do Easter eggs this time," Ballinger said.
Anyone interested in helping Ballinger fulfill her mission can contact her through her Facebook page by clicking HERE.
