NEWNAN, Ga. (WAND) – A family got a holiday surprise hiding out in their Christmas tree.
The family from Georgia said they found an Owl in their tree. Katie McBride Newman said her daughters found the bird thinking it was an ornament. She said she nearly fainted when she realized it was real.
Newman has been posting updates about the Owl on her Facebook page. She told the Newnan Times-Herald that she believes the Owl has been in the home since Dec. 11.
She has several Owl ornaments so, she assumed it was another ornament on her tree, until it moved.
Billy Newman said they tried opening windows and doors to let the bird out, but he stayed perched in the tree.
The family contacted Chattahoochee Nature Center and were able to work with them to help release the bird back into the wild.
After his release Katie posted on Facebook “Thank you for the honor you bestowed on our family - for making the magic.. we hope to see you again”