DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been nearly one year since Cody Drew was killed. On Sunday morning, family and friends came together to celebrate his life.
Cody Drew was killed in August. On Sunday morning family and friends took the day to honor him at Nelson Park for a game of Disc Golf.
Drew would've been 25-years-old on Sunday, but his life was taken before him. Despite the tragedy, friends family and strangers decided to honor him by celebrating his birthday and keeping his legacy alive.
"If you knew Cody, whether it was from him serving you at the blue spoon, whether you met him at Oak Wood Festival or Disc Golf you can shed a smile," said his friend Damon Morstatter.
He says they spent their time playing Disc Golf. It was a way for them to do something besides playing video games.
"I started playing in 2016 with Cody, his cousin and my best friend for the last twelve years. It was just a way for us to get out and have a good time."
Though Cody wasn't as competitive, it was still something he did for the joy of it.
They hope to make it an annual event.