DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — A local family is making an effort to keep the memory of their son and his passion for electrical work alive.
Tanner Mitchell died in January 2021 after a fatal motor vehicle accident.
"My little brother, Tanner Mitchell was 23 years old and he was a second-year apprentice here at IBEW Local 146. He had a true love for the electrical field," said Shannon Culberson.
The family created The Tanner Mitchell Electrician Apprenticeship Scholarship. Applicants must write an essay to apply.
"Myself and my parents, we read through them and just chose who we think would best represent who Tanner would want to be when he grew up," said Culberson.
Noah Marlow was awarded the 3rd annual scholarship this year. Mitchell's parents, Connie and Shawn Mitchell awarded Marlow in Shelbyville. Marlow tells WAND he was speechless when he got the news.
"I was just... I didn't even know what to say. I think I had a dream somebody else got it, so I thought somebody else already got it," said Marlow.
He says the $2,000 scholarship will help put him through trainig. He was able to purchase his tools and gear needed to become an electrician. Marlow is thankful to be a part of this honorable tradition.
"It brings some good out of it. Like this whole program. It brings a lot of people together to realize how good of a person somebody is," said Marlow.
The Mitchell family plans on continuing this scholarship for at least 10 more years.
"We just know that Tanner is smiling down on us, and he is just so proud of what we're doing for these young men and women."
