BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WAND) - A young boy is hospitalized with burns after a bully covered a tennis ball in gasoline, set it on fire and threw it at him, his family said.
On Sunday afternoon, NBC News reports 6-year-old Dominick Krankall and other neighborhood kids were playing in the backyard of his family's house in Bridgeport, Conn. There were up to four unattended kids playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire that day, a statement from the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.
According to the victim's sister, who spoke with NBC New York, the attack happened when "the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner." She said the victim then returned from around the corner screaming and saying, "mommy, they lit me on fire."
The sister said an 8-year-old child had managed to get gasoline and lighters from a shed in the backyard and called the victim over. This attack was not the first time this bully had targeted Dominick, she added.
“Two months ago under the bully’s mother’s supervision, he was pushed into a wall and fell to the floor. And again, the mother refuses to admit her kid did it,” she said.
NBC New York attempted to reach the family of the other boy at their home. His family did not wish to comment.
Dominick ended up in the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital late Sunday afternoon. His face was nearly fully covered in bandages, with the visible parts of his face appearing swollen.
He is expected to recover, per hospital officials.
No charges were filed as of Tuesday night. The cause of the burn injuries is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
