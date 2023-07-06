SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After losing her nephew on the first of the year, Tricia Hawkins Bodine couldn't sit back and watch another family endure what her family is going through.
Joshua Hawkin died at the age of 17 from a fentanyl overdose.
"First it's just shocking," said his aunt Tricia. "It's devastating when your loved one is taken from you. They were murdered, these aren't overdoses."
Tricia took the pain she was experiencing from the loss of her nephew and put it into purpose. She helped launch a billboard with photos of victims, like her nephew.
"I can hide and suffer in silence, or I can stand up and try and make a difference."
Fentanyl Awareness Day found that fentanyl is involved in more American youth drug deaths than heroin, meth, cocaine, benzos, and Rx drugs combined. Tricia said her goal with the billboard was to start conversations in her community and raise awareness. She wants to see schools more involved in fentanyl prevention and education.
"This is impacting our children. Josh was 17 years old. The deaths are getting younger and younger."
The CDC reported more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose.
The billboard will be along E. Clear Lake Avenue until mid-July. Tricia hopes to have another go-up in the city.
