HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - A family in Homer lost their home Wednesday morning after their refrigerator caught fire.
Firefighters were called to 306 N. West St. at 2:41 a.m.
Two adults and four children had already escaped out of the home, but one dog did die in the fire.
Firefighters said the fire quickly spread up the walls. The home is considered a total loss.
The American Red Cross has been called in to help the family.
A firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion, but was released from the hospital later that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.