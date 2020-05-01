DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Family members say they received a letter from Prairie Creek Village Rehabilitation and Post-Acute Care notifying them of a positive COVID-19 case in the community.
The facility said in a letter sent to family that a staff member at Prairie Creek Village tested positive for COVID-19.
In a previous letter shared on the facilities website, the administrator said that if a positive test comes back to the building, "not only will we notify family involved, we will also send out letters to each residents responsible party/appointed family member to make sure that you are kept up-to-date with what is going on in our home."
The letter notifying family members of a positive case of a staff member said the facility is deep cleaning the entire facility, including common areas.
The letter shared with WAND News can bee seen below:
