CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- The family of seven year old Whyatt Yarnell, mourns their loss after Whyatt's courageous battle against cancer ended on Friday.
The family tells WAND, arrangements for his services are waiting to be finalized and will be announced in later days to come.
Yarnell was diagnosed with pineoblastoma in the summer of 2019. After treatment, he was in remission for a year, before having a relapse in March of 2021.
Click here to learn more about Yarnell's story.
