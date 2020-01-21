SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 101-year old Springfield woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire that destroyed her home Tuesday, and her family is banding together to help her through the disaster.
Joyce Whaley is expected to be okay after escaping the fire.
"My granny is a strong woman, nothing (stops) her from going," said Leonardo White, Whaley's grandson.
"She's a little upset that she lost everything," said Sherricka Henry, Whaley's granddaughter. "But we thank God she's here. We didn't lose her. That's the most important thing."
White, who lived in the home on East Cedar Street with Whaley, said he had just left the home around noon when he got the call that it was engulfed in flames.
"The worst went through my mind," White said. "I think, 'Did I leave something on? Did I do something? What is going on? Is she okay?"
While Joyce was unable to escape the fire on her own, a neighbor heard screaming from the house, and jumped into action.
"She's 101, she can't move that fast, not like she used to, nowhere near," White said. "The neighbor, Chris, he's a good guy, a friend of mine, came through and... ran in there and grabbed her, and ran her outside and saved her."
While Whaley's family says she has suffered burns, they say she's in good spirits, though understandably upset about the loss of her home.
"I talked to her, just left her in the hospital, she's doing great," White said. "She lost everything in there from her whole house, but as far as things that can't be replaced, it's more sentimental (items) to her that's really gonna matter the most."
Several of Whaley's family members spent Tuesday night at the ruined home, determining what could be salvaged.
"We knew it was bad, but we didn't know it was this bad," Henry said. "It's a total loss."
But they expressed gratitude that things didn't turn out worse.
"She's a fighter, so she's going to be definitely okay," Henry said.
"Anything else can really be replaced," White said. "We can't get her back."
After Whaley is released from the hospital, she'll be staying at her daughter's house.
The family also plans to set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to replace everything she lost.