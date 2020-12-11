DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The family of a Mt. Zion native who died from COVID-19 will are finding peace in their tragedy and are honoring her life by helping others.
Dani Kater’s family will be at Crossing Healthcare on Wednesday to hand out 1,100 COVID-19 kits. The family created the fund with the help of the Community Foundation of Macon County. The kits will include information on COVID-19, and a pulse oximeter. The family says the device lead Dani to the hospital after learning her oxygen levels were low.
"This isn't really about us,” Bob Rubin, Dani’s Dad said. “We are just trying to help other families get through a situation that we hope they never have to face like we did, and if we did that we think we have succeed and we just want to thank the community for the way they have stepped up and responded to this memorial and we hope it will save a life
The "Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care" will support and provide services and resources devoted to battling the pandemic. The kits will be handed out starting at 2:00 at the Crossing Facility in Decatur.
Kater was the youngest person in McClean County to die from COVID-19. She was 30-years-old and had no underlying health conditions.
