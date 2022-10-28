CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning.
The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m.
Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
The family was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. One person did suffer minor burns and was treated on scene by EMS.
Crews were on scene until around 4:00 a.m.
Officials said the fire appears to have started in the shed and due to the close proximity, it caught the mobile home on fire and caused heat damage to another. The shed was a total loss and the mobile home had severe damage.
The fire is currently under investigation. The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by, Charleston Police Dept, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.
