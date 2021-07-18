DECATUR, Ill (WAND) One chilling call brought one father running. On Thursday night, an 8-year-old was caught in crossfire while driving in the backseat of a car with her grandmother, siblings, and cousins.
"First thing I thought in my mind was... I thought my daughter was gone," said the girl's father, Martell Robinson. He was over 4 hours away when he got the call and headed straight to Decatur.
Now, his daughter has been treated at HSHS St. John's in Springfield and is on the road to recovery.
"We got to make therapy appointments to try to get her to be able to move her arm moving better," Robinson said. He hopes that it will heal correctly. He's worried about the healing that you cannot see as well.
"This is gonna be a while...she's probably never forget about it. And I don't know how it's gonna affect her in the future...going out in public places alone and stuff like that and being away from me and her mom..." Robinson said. So far he says his daughter has been very quiet and not herself.
"She don't talk much," Robinson says. He is glad she's okay, but emphasizes his child should never have been in danger.
"I'm pretty sure whatever the situation is, it wasn't that serious to where somebody's got a gun...they got an innocent bystander...a child, my child," He says gun violence needs to stop.
"I just hope everybody get it together and try to figure out how to resolve their problems without...any type of drama and that nature. There are other ways to do stuff."
