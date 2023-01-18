SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The family of Earl Moore Jr. plans to announce a wrongful death lawsuit at Springfield's NAACP Office on Thursday.
Over the weekend, well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr., the Springfield man who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers.
Crump and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales will join the family at a news conference to officially announce the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit names LifeStar EMS and employees Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan individually as defendants.
The conference will take place at the Springfield NAACP Office at 801 S. 11th Street in Springfield on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
