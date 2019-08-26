EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who died in a shooting as he helped serve a warrant, released a public statement Monday.
Hopkins, who worked with the ISP South SWAT team, was serving the warrant at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of N. 22nd St in East St. Louis. A gunshot struck him in an exchange of gunfire, and he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He died at about 6:10 p.m. that night.
In memory of the man they knew, Hopkins' family released the following statement through ISP:
“Words cannot convey the pain of the loss and the emptiness in our hearts. Words also fail to describe the lasting impact Nick had on the lives of everyone who knew him. Nick was a son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, friend, carpenter and trooper, but the job he loved most was being a husband and father. Nick will live on through the memories we cherish and in how we emulate his passion for life: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” It brings us comfort to know Nick’s legacy will live on by the actions of others.
To his comrades on the SWAT team, thank you for your heroism and allowing us to spend more time with him. We are incredibly grateful for the love, dedication, and loyalty you showed your fellow brother.
To the Illinois State Police and the entire law enforcement community, we thank you for your dedication to protecting and serving in the face of unknown danger. We are overwhelmed with your generosity. We will never forget your commitment to building and preserving Nick’s legacy.
To the medical staff at Saint Louis University Hospital, thank you for your tireless care and comfort in our darkest hour. Thank you for creating the space for us to say goodbye and enabling Nick to live on through his gift of life to others.
To the city of Waterloo, his church family at Life Community Church of Columbia, and surrounding areas, thank you for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in honor of Nick.
There are so many others we want to thank, including those names we never learned. Know that your kindness and support has not gone unnoticed, your actions are imprinted on our hearts forever.”
Hopkins was 33 years old at the time of his death and had served with Illinois State Police for 10 years. He started with ISP on June 1, 2009 as an Illinois State Police Academy cadet and worked his way through multiple positions to become a senior agent with ISP on March 16, 2018.
"Throughout his career with the ISP, Trooper Hopkins was recognized for his strong work ethic, his willingness to help others, and his wonderful sense of humor," ISP said in a press release. "The Hopkins family and the ISP would like to thank the public for their support and condolences during this difficult time."
He is survived by his wife, Whitney Hopkins and three children, who include twins Evelyn and Owen and his daughter, Emma.
Visitation and funeral details are available below:
VISITATION:
Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Waterloo High School
505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, IL 62298
First Responder and Military walk-through will begin at 6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL:
Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 10:00 A.M.
Waterloo High School
505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, IL 62298
Prosecutors in St. Clair County charged Chris Grant with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. He is held there with bail set at $5 million.