DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An American hero is finally home, 70-years after going missing action. The remains of Copl. Asa Emmitt Vance returned home to Decatur on Monday, May 10.
“It is the biggest day,” Vance’s niece, Debbie Stantee, said. “It is just the biggest day.
Copl. Vance disappeared just one week into his deployment in the Korean War in 1950. His remains were identified in two years ago.
"70 years,” Stantee, who did not know her uncle, said. “70 years. 70 years. That is a long, long time to wait for someone to come home."
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Illinois to pay their respects to the American hero as he was escorted to Decatur from Saint Louis.
"It has been a long journey,” Stantee said. “It is hard to believe that his day has come."
Vance's remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Sept. 10, 2019, after his remains were identified using circumstantial and material evidence and mitochondrial and autosomal DNA analysis.
"This was my family's dream,” Stantee said. “What does it mean to have a family's dream realized."
Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. In 1956, the U.S. Army declared Vance’s remains unrecoverable.
His sacrifice to his country is remember at the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Funeral services for Copl. Vane are set for Frida. He will be buried at Camp Butler Cemetery in Springfield.
