SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Sherman family was left homeless after their house caught fire Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to the house fire in the 900 block of Flaggland Dr. around 11 p.m.
All six family members escaped the house, but lost all of their belongings.
The couple have a boy and a girl in middle school and a boy and girl in high school.
One dog also got out of the fire. However, another small dog died in the fire.
The family is currently staying with relatives.
WAND News is gathering more information and will have stories on the fire at 5 and 6.
If you want to help, friends are working to collect clothing donations.