CHICAGO (WAND) - A Chicago man is missing after he was involved in a car crash earlier this year near Libertyville.
NBC Chicago reports Thomas "Tommy" Howe, 24, was driving to visit his family's home in Antioch on Jan. 22. He then crashed into a vehicle on Interstate 94 near mile marker 16, per Antioch police.
According to a witness who spoke with police, Howe was seen after the crash walking from the vehicle toward the Old School Forest Preserve. His personal cell phone was left in the vehicle and authorities found his work cell phone about a quarter mile inside of the preserve.
A search for Tommy has involved hundreds of people in personal aircrafts, drones, K9s, and large search groups. The station reports most searchers happened in and around the preserve.
There have been over 200 tips reported to authorities from across the U.S. In one tip, there was a reported sighting of Howe in Las Vegas. His whereabouts were still unknown Friday.
There is a $10,000 reward offered by Tom and MaryMargaret Howe for information leading to the whereabouts of their son. There is also a Facebook page where tips can be left and the public can learn more about Tommy.
MaryMargaret believes this situation is completely out of character because of her son's "nature, personality and extremely strong bond with our family." She believes it's possible he suffered a strong head injury that is "causing him great confusion."
No other physical evidence has been found outside of the recovered phones. There is no direct indication of any severe injury to Tommy, investigators said, but there is none that he wasn't hurt, either.
Tommy comes from Antioch and is the oldest of three siblings. He graduate magna cum laude in chemical engineering from Miami University in Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.