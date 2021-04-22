SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a grandmother who police said was murdered by her grandson is preparing to say goodbye to the woman they loved.
Sherry Hubbartt, 72, was found dead in her rural Shelby County home Sunday after the family reported her missing on Saturday. Authorities in Nevada arrested her grandson, Clayton Anderson, and Decatur man Thomas Miller, on charges in connection to her death.
Police said Clayton Anderson is the person who killed Hubbart. He faces six counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, after Shelby County prosecutors officially filed against the suspects. Miller is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and possession of a converted motor vehicle.
Tony Anderson, the father of Clayton, sat down with WAND News for an exclusive interview. He said the news of his son's alleged actions was hard to understand.
"She never game up on him," he said with tears in his eyes. "She didn't deserve any of this."
Tony is holding on to memories of the strong, Christian woman who was his mother. She was a friend to all, a mother to only Tony and a grandmother to two.
"If you ever met her, you were her friend or family," he said. "That is how she (was, she) accepted everybody."
Hubbartt, who had polio as a child, overcame adversity in her life. She took pride in the life she lived and the home she built, all while giving back.
The Anderson family isn't the only group grieving. The community that knew Hubbart is as well. The family said they've gained strength in this tough time from the support they've received from community members and law enforcement, such as the people with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
The family will be saying final goodbyes to Hubbartt over the weekend of April 23-24. Click here for visitation and funeral service information.
