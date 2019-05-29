yingying

This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Lawyers for Brendt Christensen, an ex-University of Illinois student accused of killing Zhang say school counselors didn't offer him adequate care when he sought help for homicidal thoughts months before Zhang went missing. In a filing unsealed this week, Christensen's attorneys said he told campus counselors he'd been "ruminating" about committing murder but that his treatment by counselors had been substandard. Prosecutors say that claim would be inaccurate and irrelevant. A Tuesday, April 9, 2019, statement from the Champaign-based school says counseling center staff are trained to provide care "consistent with the best practices in mental health care nationally." (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP File)

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Yingying Zhang are back in Champaign-Urbana, awaiting the trial of their daughter's accused killer.

The visiting Chinese scholar was last seen June 9, 2017.

Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping her from a campus bus stop and killing her, although her body has never been found.

Zhang's parents and her younger brother arrived in Champaign over the weekend.

In a statement issued to News-Gazette Media the family said:

"Thank you for sharing your concern for us. This is a difficult time. We want to be present on behalf of Yingying and follow the case closely. We miss our daughter every day. We have no more to say at this time."

Jury selection starts Monday in Peoria, and the family plans to be there.

Once the trial starts, it is expected to last several weeks.

If the jury finds him guilty, the sentencing phase will then determine if Christensen should get the death penalty.