URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Yingying Zhang are back in Champaign-Urbana, awaiting the trial of their daughter's accused killer.
The visiting Chinese scholar was last seen June 9, 2017.
Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping her from a campus bus stop and killing her, although her body has never been found.
Zhang's parents and her younger brother arrived in Champaign over the weekend.
In a statement issued to News-Gazette Media the family said:
"Thank you for sharing your concern for us. This is a difficult time. We want to be present on behalf of Yingying and follow the case closely. We miss our daughter every day. We have no more to say at this time."
Jury selection starts Monday in Peoria, and the family plans to be there.
Once the trial starts, it is expected to last several weeks.
If the jury finds him guilty, the sentencing phase will then determine if Christensen should get the death penalty.