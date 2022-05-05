DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A perfect April Saturday turned into a nightmare for Ernest Durham's family.
LaToya Winfield, Ernest's daughter, recalled April 23. She said the day started out amazing. It was the first warm day of the year and her family decided to get together for a barbecue, which they hadn't been able to do in months. She told WAND News her dad was at the park early cooking food for everyone.
"I got there before everyone else and I remember asking him for a piece of meat," she said.
Angela Durham, Ernest's wife, said her and her husband normally work on Saturday, but because the weather was so nice, they decided to get the entire family together.
After an afternoon of fun, Winfield, who is pregnant, said everyone headed back to the Roosevelt Apartments, which is where she lived. She told WAND News everyone was hanging out and talking. She remembered her sister had lost her wallet and she was trying to find it.
Winfield stayed in her car and her dad, Ernest, was standing by the driver's side door talking with her. They were joking and carrying-on about casual family conversations.
It was just moments later when their lives changed forever. Winfield recalled her sister coming back outside. Her sister told her she couldn't find her wallet and to just take her home. Winfield said it was right after her sister said the word "home" when gunshots rang out.
"She was like no T, can you just take me home and that was the last word, home, and we heard gunshots," she said.
Angela, who was inside when the shooting happened, said the first two shots hit her son Antonio. He had just walked outside and was headed to work. Angela said her 18-year-old son was shot in each shoulder.
It was just seconds later when more shots rang out. She remembered running outside and seeing Antonio grabbing kids who were in the parking lot and putting them inside the building.
"I said 'you OK' and he said 'yeah' and I saw him trying to get kids into the house and into the hallways," she said. "All the time he was shot."
The family couldn't say how many gunshots they heard. Winfield's car was covered in bullet holes and her windows were shot out. The family said there were dozens of kids outside when someone started shooting.
Winfield's sister and 6-year-old niece were next to her car. Winfield's sister told WAND News she pushed her daughter into Winfield's car and covered her with her body while the bullets kept flying.
"I put my face into my passenger seat and just started screaming, because I knew it was gunshots and they were just going off," Winfield said.
It all happened in a matter of minutes. Ernest was lying in the parking lot. Winfield had gunshot wounds to her neck and arm. Glass covered her and there was blood everywhere.
"All I could think about was my kids. I mean I'm pregnant. I have two girls that were out there in the mix of all of this and my 10-year-old saw it all," Winfield said.
Family members put Winfield and Ernest into a car and took them straight to the hospital.
Angela said while they were in the emergency room, her son Antonio was brought in my medical personnel. He had two gunshot wounds on his back.
Winfield was rushed to Springfield and Antonio was taken care of by doctors. Ernest, however, didn't make it. He'd been shot multiple times and he died at the hospital.
"When I say he is a good husband, he was. He was my soul mate, my best friend. They took something so big from us for no reason," said Angela.
Ernest and Angela had been married for 25 years. She said he was a devoted husband, a great cook and cared for his family, especially his grandchildren. The family said he would do anything for them and make sure they were taken care of.
"He never ever bothered anybody," said LaToya.
Ernest's family said they were confused and they want to know why someone shot at them. They told WAND News Ernest was a hard-working man who was quiet and was family centered.
"We don't bother anyone," said Winfield. "Ask anyone, they will tell you what type of family we are. That wasn't for us. We just want to know why."
As Ernest's family prepare to bury him this weekend, they beg for someone to come forward with information regarding the shooting. They want to see justice for the 40-year-old.
On Monday, Decatur police said they are asking the public for any information regarding the shooting. WAND News reached out to the department about specific details, the family said, but they could not comment.
