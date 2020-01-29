SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A family of three was involved in a vehicle wreck during the Christmas holidays and their son has been fighting in the hospital since.
Carlos Wango, 9, and his parents were on their way to Florida when they got involved in a vehicle accident in Nashville.
"It happed on Dec. 20, while they were driving through traffic," said Wango's aunt, Tracy Moyer.
Wango has been at the Nashville Children's Hospital for about seven weeks.
"My brother-in-law and sister were bruised and banged up a little bit, but it was Carlos who endured most of the impact," said Moyer.
She said as of now, Wango has been doing physical therapy and been responding to it. She said her parents have been living in a hotel for the time.
"I would like to transfer him to the St. Louis Hospital," said Moyer.
However, she said recovery is going to come with a price tag, and added she's been trying to create fundraisers and sell t-shirts to collect that money.
"He'll be doing physical therapy and occupation therapy for three months," she said.
She said the bills are starting to pile up for her sister and they are in need of a van.
"We have to get them a van because it was totaled and hopefully that's wheelchair accessible because we are pretty sure he is going to have to be in a wheelchair for a while," she said.
Her next fundraiser will be 12-5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Maddy's Divernon. More information is available at this link.
Lastly, Moyer said she is very blessed and thankful her family has survived this accident. She sends her condolences to the family of Trenton Bernard, a person who passed on Jan. 23 in a skiing accident.