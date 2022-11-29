LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It was an extra special Thanksgiving for the Merrit family.
Two weeks ago, Jodi Merrit launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to get her daughter, Willow, a service dog. With support from family, friends, and people throughout central Illinois, the Merrit family welcomed Aspen, a Sheepdog Poodle mix, home.
Willow has struggled with Trichotillomania, a disorder that involves recurrent, irrespirable urges to pull out her hair.
The Merrit family tried various therapies for Willow, and while they were helpful in some areas, none of them reduced her hair pulling.
They got into contact with an organization in central Illinois that specializes in service dogs for military members suffering from PTSD, and children with Autism and Cerebral Palsy.
Over the weekend, Aspen was welcomed home with open arms. Merrit said the dog will enjoy puppy life until May. Then she will go to a 10-week training program. The family expects in July they will join the dog for their 3-day handler's training. Then Aspen will come home, before the family returns a month later for another long weekend training session.
