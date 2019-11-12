DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities helped to relocate a family after a Decatur kitchen fire.
Decatur firefighters, along with the Long Creek Fire Protection District, arrived at 2524 S. 34th St. and found light smoke coming from the home. They said a kitchen fire was found and quickly extinguished.
The American Red Cross assisted two adults and two children who had all evacuated the building. They were temporarily relocated and a missing dog was found and returned to them.
Firefighters reported fire and smoke damage to the home. They had the fire under control about 40 minutes after their 3:19 p.m. Tuesday arrival time.
The cause remains under investigation Tuesday night.