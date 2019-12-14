LANE, Ill. (WAND) - Over 250 families will have presents under the tree this Christmas because of the generosity of the Dewitt County community.
Over the past couple of months toys were collected for Kloe's Giving Heart, a non-profit in Dewitt County that honors the life of Kloe Wiess who passed away last October in an ATV accident. Kloe's mother, Brooke Wiess, started the organization to give back to families in need.
"We instilled that in our children from the time they were little. That's how I was raised as well and Kloe had that passion with people,"said Brooke.
On Saturday thousands of toys were at Lane Christian Church ready for families to pick up and place under the tree for their children.
"She would be really excited just to see all of those toys and be able to give them away to kids and see their smiling faces," said Kolby, Kloe's sister.
Since Kloe's death the Wiess family has made it their mission to continue Kloe's legacy and give back every chance they get. Pastor Jim Kilson said he knew the toy drive was going to be big, but he didn't realize it was be taking up his entire church and gymnasium.
"All you have to do is ask and people will step up," he explained.
The Weiss Family too, didn't realize they would have this much support. However, Kloe's mother, Brooke said the generosity in the community is something Dewitt County should be proud of.
"It's super special that we have had so much support and I'm proud to say that I'm apart of this Dewitt County community," she explained. "It (the community) has been so supportive from losing Kloe and now to show all of the support to being able to give back to all of these kids."
Over 2,000 toys were collected this Christmas for the Kloe's Giving Heart toy drive and nearly 250 families were helped. The Weiss family said they aren't stopping, they have big plans for the summer and a back to school drive. To keep up with the organization or find out ways to help find Kloe's Giving Heart on Facebook and join the group.
The Wiess wants to thank Walker Tire, Save-A-Lot, Peterson Insurance, Steve Allen County Financial, Miller Wealth Management Group LLC, Weldon Fertilizer, Clinton Eagles, Dewitt Savings Bank, First Mid Bank-Weldon, State Bank of Lincoln/Clinton, Baum Chevrolet, Warner Holiday Employees, Exelon, IBEW Local 51, Complete Wellness/Stephanie Cluver, Arcosa, Clinton IL Oil, Clinton Quarter Auction, Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm, County Junction, Circle H Boot Store, The Flower Corner, Clinton High School Student Council, Ron Conner Memorial, Winter Meet the Maroons Night, Mrs. Wiess, Ms. DeLeon and Mr. Douglas' classrooms, BKC Farms, Lane Christian Church, Clinton School District and their friends and family for the support and donations.