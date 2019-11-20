DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Family members of the Decatur woman facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 19-month-old son said she did not commit the crime.
During a coroner's inquest, family members came to support 25-year-old Jessica Logan. Logan was arrested in October on preliminary charges of murder after her 19-month-old was unresponsive and not breathing.
A family member took the stand and told jurors baby Jayden had been sick and was on breathing treatments. Logan had called Crossing Health Care the Friday before the child's death to refill the medication. Police said when they searched her phone they found a call placed to the billing department and that the call only lasted for eight seconds.
According to the family member, Logan's son had locked her phone, so she had to get it fixed. While at the phone repair shop they changed out the SIM cards, and they claim that is where all the confusion on the phone happened. However, police said everything is stored on a phone and not a SIM card. So all of Logan's calls and Google history would be on the phone and not the sim card.
Logan had life insurance on all of her children. Family said the only reason she called about it after Jayden's death was to help cover funeral costs. When the corner arrived the day of Jayden's death, he asked if she needed help with funeral costs, and she said she would be able to cover the cost, because he had a life insurance policy.
Jayden's family spoke highly of his mother Jessica. They said the night before the 19-month-old's death she had texted a family member asking if they could take her to the store to get new socks for Jayden.
"Her life revolved around the boys," said one family member. "She was a good mom. She loved her kids too much to do this."
During the inquest, jurors ruled the death a homicide.
Logan was arrested after a lengthy investigation about her son's death.
The day her son was found, the coroner did not find any markings indicating that Jayden had been asphyxiated or strangled by his bed sheets, as Logan said she found him.
An autopsy listed no cause of death. However, Jayden's autopsy showed signs of asyphyxia with compression of the neck not caused by blunt force trauma, pneumonia, fractures or a tumor.
On the day she was arrested, officers asked Logan if she murdered her son. They said she denied the allegation, but showed no emotion and appeared unaffected by the allegation.
Logan was in court on Wednesday morning before the coroner's inquest. She entered a not guilty plea during her preliminary hearing. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 7.