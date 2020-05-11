URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A home near Urbana is a total loss after an early Monday fire, firefighters said.
Crews responded at 1:36 a.m. to 304 Scottswood Drive and found a fully involved house, The News-Gazette reports. A 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were able to escape.
The house is destroyed and damage is estimated at $46,000.
The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District received mutual aid from Carroll, Urbana, Eastern Prairie and Savoy fire departments. Carle Arrow Ambulance also responded.
There were no injuries.
A cause is under investigation Monday morning.
