WADSWORTH, Ohio. (WAND) - An Ohio family continued their tradition of decorating their home in honor of the 1989 holiday classic movie.
The Osterland family has been decorating their home like the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation home since December 2013.
“The display does not change much from year to year because we want to stay as true to the movie as possible,” the family posted on their Facebook page. “Though there may be a few small changes/additions each year.”
One new feature for 2019 is Cousin Eddie's RV, which is parked just outside the house.
The display features thousands of lights.. it might not be the grand total of 25,000 lights that Clark Griswold declared in the film.
According to the family, they do use the opportunity to raise money for charity by taking donations for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides event in Akron. Donations can be made at the house itself or online.