HAZELWOOD, Mo. (WAND) - A family is sick of porch pirates taking their packages off their porch, so they decided to get some revenge with the help of their toddler.
Video captured a woman stealing an Amazon delivery to the Hazelwood home. It was only a makeup pencil.
"I felt violated. It's not a good feeling,” the mom said.
A few days later Amazon delivered a onesie for their daughter. Th woman struck the home again.
“The sensors went off, and I just knew it. Something was wrong, and there she was again,” the mom said.
It was the second time in a week that the woman took off with the families package. This time the family decided it was time for them to take revenge.
"The best way to deal with things is to have a good sense of humor about it,” she said.
A plan was decided with the help of their young daughter.
"We put two dirty diapers in there, flipped them inside out, put them in the Amazon package, sealed them up, put them in the door," she said.
After waiting a day they put out their box. She was back and stole the box full of dirty diapers.
"She got the special surprise from my daughter,” the mom said. "It just felt good to feel like we got some sort of justice."
Hazelwood police arrested the thief. A spokesman told us while this family's solution was creative, “we do not particularly encourage the transfer of bodily fluids."
But for this family, the laugh was worth it.
"I think it's a good idea. It might make people think twice before they steal,” the mom said.
If you're worried about thieves stealing your holiday packages, police say try to schedule deliveries for when you're home or have them delivered to your work to make sure they aren't left out in the open.